Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 58.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

