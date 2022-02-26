Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $1,305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after buying an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $2,816,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $708,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 398,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,950 in the last quarter.

NYSE VZIO opened at $13.82 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

