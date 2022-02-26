Marshall Wace LLP Trims Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.14% of Amerant Bancorp worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 61,171 shares during the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $315,397.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $462,438.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,616 shares of company stock worth $1,234,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

AMTB opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.99%.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

