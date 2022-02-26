MassRoots Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 28th (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

Shares of MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. The 1-300 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS MSRT opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. MassRoots has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

