MassRoots Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 28th (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

Shares of MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. The 1-300 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.
OTCMKTS MSRT opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. MassRoots has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
