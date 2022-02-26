MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $77.17

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $77.17 and last traded at $79.05, with a volume of 2703863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of MasTec by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of MasTec by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

