MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $77.17

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $77.17 and last traded at $79.05, with a volume of 2703863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.95.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
