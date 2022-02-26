MAX Exchange Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,242.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $22,242.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000980 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,214.61 or 0.99844930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00073848 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.15 or 0.00239711 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00146329 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.53 or 0.00291605 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003998 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00027366 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

