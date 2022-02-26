Maxcoin (MAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $341.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Maxcoin has a market cap of $434,393.05 and approximately $341.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,239.60 or 0.99904617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00076073 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00239294 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00146635 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.97 or 0.00290173 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003890 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00028107 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

