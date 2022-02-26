Maximus (NYSE:MMS) vs. Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Head to Head Review

Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) and Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Molecular Data and Maximus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Data $1.16 billion 0.02 -$50.27 million N/A N/A Maximus $4.25 billion 1.14 $291.20 million $4.48 17.45

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than Molecular Data.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Molecular Data and Maximus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Data 0 0 0 0 N/A Maximus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Maximus has a consensus target price of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.31%. Given Maximus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maximus is more favorable than Molecular Data.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.4% of Molecular Data shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Maximus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maximus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Data and Maximus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Data N/A N/A N/A Maximus 6.29% 22.04% 8.50%

Volatility & Risk

Molecular Data has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maximus has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maximus beats Molecular Data on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molecular Data (Get Rating)

Molecular Data Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry. The company offers its e-commerce solutions through online platform that consists of molbase.com and molbase.cn websites; Moku Data Weixin account; Chemical Community app; and other ancillary platforms. Molecular Data Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Maximus (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc. engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs. The U.S. Federal Services segment includes process solutions, program management, as well as system and software development, and maintenance services for various United States federal civilian programs. The Outside the U.S segment consists of national, state, and county human services agencies with a variety of business process services, and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education institutions, and other human services programs. The company was founded by David V. Mastran in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

