MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth $1,169,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth $2,500,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth $17,494,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MXL. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

