McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,822 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McAfee were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the third quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its position in McAfee by 58.2% during the third quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 367,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 135,280 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in McAfee by 1,727.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 374,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 354,391 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in McAfee by 111.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 180,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McAfee during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFE opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. McAfee Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

