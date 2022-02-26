MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from MCAN Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
MKP opened at C$18.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$557.47 million and a P/E ratio of 6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. MCAN Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of C$16.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.93.
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)
