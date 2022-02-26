MCDEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.71 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MCDEX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One MCDEX coin can now be bought for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MCDEX

MCDEX is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

