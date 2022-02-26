Mdex (MDX) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $187.29 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.30 or 0.07102261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,026.50 or 0.99944619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003105 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,503,156 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars.

