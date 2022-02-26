MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132,683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.20% of MDU Resources Group worth $12,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,924,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 720,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,622,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 46,049 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 49.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 406,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,955,000 after purchasing an additional 66,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.