MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $31.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MEDNAX traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

MD has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 109.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.