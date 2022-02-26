Megacoin (MEC) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $171,900.63 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.43 or 0.00276613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001567 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,867,629 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

