Meme (MEME) Reaches Market Cap of $11.47 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00235109 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003682 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000782 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001915 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars.

