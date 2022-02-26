MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c rating to a d+ rating. The company traded as low as $845.46 and last traded at $881.00, with a volume of 5317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $920.57.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,816.36.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $34,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,120.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,428.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 698.99 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.