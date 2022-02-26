Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) vs. Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Financial Survey

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meridian and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $159.51 million 1.37 $35.58 million $5.74 6.19 Sandy Spring Bancorp $552.34 million 3.89 $233.60 million $4.96 9.60

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandy Spring Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Meridian has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 22.31% 23.47% 2.05% Sandy Spring Bancorp 42.57% 13.76% 1.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Meridian and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meridian presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.69%. Given Meridian’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Meridian pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Meridian on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian (Get Rating)

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment consists of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment includes operations through Sandy Spring Insurance Corp, a subsidiary of the bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment conducts its operations through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, MD.

