Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Tops $0.0125 on Major Exchanges

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Meridian Network has a market cap of $137,364.48 and $30.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.32 or 0.00283429 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004825 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.87 or 0.01217446 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003145 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

