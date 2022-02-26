Meridian Network Trading Up 0.2% This Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $135,403.55 and approximately $29.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00277771 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004548 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.24 or 0.01230143 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.