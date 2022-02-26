Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.88% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $142,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,136,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,250 shares of company stock worth $77,439 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRSN opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $20.28.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

