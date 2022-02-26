Meta Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.
Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Meta Financial Group has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meta Financial Group to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.
NASDAQ:CASH opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.84. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $42.92 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,392 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 111,011 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
