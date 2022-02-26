Meta Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Meta Financial Group has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meta Financial Group to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.84. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $42.92 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,392 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 111,011 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

