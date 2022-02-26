MetaHash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $341,013.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $13.95 million and $341,013.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.49 or 0.07163809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,271.59 or 0.99817326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003091 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,274,990,354 coins and its circulating supply is 3,104,516,900 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

