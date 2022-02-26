Metahero (HERO) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Metahero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $317.59 million and $30.19 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Metahero coin can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Coin Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, "Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.

Buying and Selling Metahero

