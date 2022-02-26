Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) by 372.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,407 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Metromile worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Metromile by 137.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Metromile during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Metromile during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metromile by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MILE stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. Metromile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

MILE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metromile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

