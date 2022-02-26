Metronome (MET) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00005723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $30.22 million and $28,976.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.97 or 0.07007811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,417.25 or 0.99823554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00048314 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,868,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,723,670 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.