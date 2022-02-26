Metronome Price Tops $2.12 on Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00005440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $29.07 million and $20,884.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.42 or 0.07051388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,010.64 or 1.00159027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048250 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,865,365 coins and its circulating supply is 13,720,791 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

