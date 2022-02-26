Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OUKPY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.40 ($12.95) to €11.60 ($13.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OUKPY stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $6.44.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

