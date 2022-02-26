MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 1.65% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 147,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,115,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after buying an additional 187,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGF opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0256 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

