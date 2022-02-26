MGE Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.387 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,797 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

