MIB Coin (MIB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $551,566.66 and approximately $14.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00071184 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015656 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 447,445,096 coins and its circulating supply is 170,143,168 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

