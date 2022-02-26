Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3,541.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,021 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $43,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,298 shares of company stock valued at $19,935,744 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCHP opened at $72.15 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

