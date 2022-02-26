Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%.
Middlesex Water stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.31. 69,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,820. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.45. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $67.42 and a 1-year high of $121.43.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.46%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
