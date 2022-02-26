Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.57

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as low as C$0.51. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57.

Get Midland Exploration alerts:

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.03 million during the quarter.

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals, as well as REE mine discoveries. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midland Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.