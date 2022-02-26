MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $482.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 31.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

