Millennium Management LLC Acquires 119,481 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 825.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,961 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 119,481 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of UMB Financial worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2,020.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 113,656 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 89.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in UMB Financial by 103,761.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 295,719 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,687. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial stock opened at $102.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.01 and a twelve month high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

