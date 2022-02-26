Millennium Management LLC Acquires 155,138 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 310.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,357,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,465,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE RDY opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

