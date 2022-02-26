Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of FTI Consulting worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $145.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.02 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

