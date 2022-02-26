Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2,453.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $211,000. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Copart by 117.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

CPRT opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

