Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,654 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.37% of Eastern Bankshares worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 409.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,896,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,092 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,073,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,128,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 270,313 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 533,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 233,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

EBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.87 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

