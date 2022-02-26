Millennium Management LLC Buys 153,671 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 132.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,671 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.56% of Arcosa worth $13,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.45. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

