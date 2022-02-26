Millennium Management LLC Buys 169,720 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,720 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Sunnova Energy International worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,613 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,058,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after acquiring an additional 535,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 70.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after buying an additional 332,935 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after buying an additional 330,687 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.07. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $48.36.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOVA. Raymond James dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.85.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

