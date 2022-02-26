Millennium Management LLC Has $12.92 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 433,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 486,614 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 154.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.