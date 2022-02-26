Millennium Management LLC Has $12.92 Million Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,383,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.45% of Payoneer Global worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,369,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,854,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,353,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,125,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

PAYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global Profile (Get Rating)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.