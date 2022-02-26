Millennium Management LLC Has $12.98 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,361 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Amdocs worth $12,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOX opened at $78.94 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.13.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

