Millennium Management LLC Has $13.24 Million Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,706 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $13,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 281.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 325,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 59.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 84,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

