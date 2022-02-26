Millennium Management LLC Has $13.26 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,061 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of BellRing Brands worth $13,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.25 million, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

