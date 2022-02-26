Millennium Management LLC Has $13.37 Million Stock Holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) by 263.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 16.10% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners worth $13,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 46.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPVI opened at $9.71 on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

