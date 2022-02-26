Millennium Management LLC Has $13.46 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 658.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,940 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $57.95 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $178.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

